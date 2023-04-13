Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley

Latest News

Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and two systems on the way
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
2 House Democrats call on California Sen. Feinstein to resign