The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham launches new resource on sexual health

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the United States, there are an estimated 7 million people living with an intellectual or developmental disability, and according to the Justice Department, this population experiences sexual assault at seven times the rate of those without disabilities.

Experts say the first step to bringing down that rate of abuse, is increased access to sexual health education.

This month, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham launched a new resource called ‘Healthy Understanding of our Bodies’ or ‘HUB’, which is a partnership with the Disability-Inclusive Sexual Health Network’.

The virtual resource offers educational materials on several topics including consent, social media and online safety, and boundaries in relationships.

“We have increased traffic to our website as a result of this project by 463%. So, I think that’s a statement of how much this was needed because people are really gravitating to it and they’re saying they’ve been hungry for this kind of information but didn’t have this kind of a resource,” Arc’s executive director Heather Denman said.

‘Healthy Understanding of our Bodies’ also provides information for parents and caregivers.

