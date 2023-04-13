Aristocat Café opens in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After six years of dreaming, planning, and renovations, Aristocat Café has opened its doors in downtown Harrisonburg.

Owner and Harrisonburg native Amanda Atwell says through the business she’s been able to combine her culinary background with her love for felines.

“We wanted to be a self-sustaining business with a mission that is gourmet tea and adoptable cats. So, the way we’ve done that is through this side of the café does have 74 plus premium loose-leaf teas, we also have coffee from Merge we make that all in-house to order. And on the other side, we’ve built 480 square feet of space for the cats,” Atwell said.

Atwell says after she and her husband experienced their first cat café in Quebec, Canada in 2017, they toured similar businesses around the United States learning about different setups and business operations.

Aristocat Café partners with the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, a foster-only nonprofit based out of Woodstock. Atwell says she’s fostered around 60 cats throughout her life, and partnering with the organization and being able to help facilitate adoptions was the perfect fit.

“We put them here, get them socialized, let them meet someone who wants to adopt them. And also allows the Humane Society to then take in an additional 12 cats so it’s not just 12 cats it’s 24 that are getting help and care and love,” Atwell said.

There are special touches to the business like the garden theme of the cat loft. Atwell says she did this in honor of her late great-grandmother, who was a strong support system for her in childhood.

Aristocat Café is located at 111 North Liberty Street, and is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended in order to secure visitation time with the animals, and there is also an online menu available for food and beverage options.

