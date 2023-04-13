Augusta County residents give input on budget and tax rates

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing where people could come and give input regarding the budget and tax rates.

“Last night we had actually three public hearings. we had a public hearing for the revised budget for fiscal year 23, which we are in right now. We also had a public hearing on the advertised tax rates for fiscal year 24 and also the actual budget for fiscal year 24,” said Augusta County Administrator, Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said that the proposed tax increase that would fund body cameras was a big topic.

“It was really mixed with the public and both sides were represented last night and gave good input,” said Fitzgerald.

Some said that the body cameras are well worth the cost.

“I think this is a small price to pay to do a number of things that protects our deputies,” said one resident.

Others said that there are better things to spend money on.

“if you are going to raise taxes, use it for something the sheriff really needs, like adequate communication system and updating the vehicles for his deputies,” said another resident.

“The advertised tax rate was a one cent increase, and it cannot go any higher than that but they could come in and reduce the rate back to the sixty three that is existing,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said they budget will be up for consideration on April 26.

