Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Augusta County residents give input on budget and tax rates

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing where people could come and give input regarding the budget and tax rates.

“Last night we had actually three public hearings. we had a public hearing for the revised budget for fiscal year 23, which we are in right now. We also had a public hearing on the advertised tax rates for fiscal year 24 and also the actual budget for fiscal year 24,” said Augusta County Administrator, Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said that the proposed tax increase that would fund body cameras was a big topic.

“It was really mixed with the public and both sides were represented last night and gave good input,” said Fitzgerald.

Some said that the body cameras are well worth the cost.

“I think this is a small price to pay to do a number of things that protects our deputies,” said one resident.

Others said that there are better things to spend money on.

“if you are going to raise taxes, use it for something the sheriff really needs, like adequate communication system and updating the vehicles for his deputies,” said another resident.

“The advertised tax rate was a one cent increase, and it cannot go any higher than that but they could come in and reduce the rate back to the sixty three that is existing,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said they budget will be up for consideration on April 26.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Preparing to start the river cleanup.
Organizations team up to clean up Middle River and the surrounding area
You can live stream the meeting and offer your input.
City staff holding meeting on requirements for new Staunton J&DR facility
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and two systems on the way
Just three years old, Diablo stays busy helping out the Broadway Police Department and...
Broadway Police Officer and K9 recognized for narcotics case of the year in VA