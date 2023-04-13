Augusta County residents speak on tax rate increase for police body and dash cameras

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors heard from residents Wednesday night about increasing the tax rate from 63 cents to 64 cents per 100.

The county said this proposed increase will solely fund the public safety camera project.

“One cent is worth it to save lives, it’s worth it to keep everything clear and honest it’s just worth it to protect the community to protect every individual here,” Sophie, an Augusta County resident said.

Residents spoke in favor of the body and dash cameras to protect deputies in the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and others approved of the increase for community safety and transparency.

“The body cameras work so many ways they protect the good officers and they show the bad officers when that’s needed,” Randall Wolf, an Augusta County resident said.

However, some were against the tax rate increase to fund this project.

“If you just be patient and let the reassessed values make up instead of passing a one cent which seems menial tax increase for one item makes no sense to me,” Larry, an Augusta County resident said.

Some speakers against the tax increase for the body and dash cams mentioned other items in the sheriff’s budget more prominent than the cameras.

“If you’re going to raise taxes use it for something the sheriff really needs such as adequate communication system and updating vehicles for his deputies,” Danny, an Augusta County resident said.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposed increase at an upcoming meeting.

