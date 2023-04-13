Broadway Police Officer and K9 recognized for narcotics case of the year in VA

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Officer Ritchie and K9 Diablo from the Broadway Police Department received an award for Narcotics Case of the Year for 2022.

This award was given through the Virginia Police K9 Association.

“This was a result of a traffic stop done in January 2022 where the K9 was deployed and alerted and 162 pounds of marijuana was seized,” Doug Miller, Chief of Police for the town of Broadway said.

Officer Ritchie started the K9 program for the Broadway Police Department in 2018.

“It’s another tool we use to combat the drugs in this area,” Miller said.

Just three years old, Diablo stays busy helping out the Broadway Police Department and surrounding entities.

”He’s deployed probably five to seven times a shift when he’s working so they’re very very proactive with him,” Miller said. “He is a straight narcotic and tracking K9 he is not an apprehension K9.”

Miller said he is thankful Broadway Town Council and the community supports the K9 program within the department.

“The award just kind of solidifies that ‘hey it’s getting used how it should be and it’s a successful program’,” Miller said.

Miller said having a K9 is allowing them to help the opioid crisis by detecting narcotics and getting them off the streets.

He said this particular stop wouldn’t have been possible without the town’s mutual aid agreement with the town of Timberville who initially made the stop.

