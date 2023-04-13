Draw Your Weather
City staff holding meeting on requirements for new Staunton J&DR facility

You can live stream the meeting and offer your input.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Staff will be giving an overview of the process to meet the legal requirements for the construction of a new City of Staunton Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court Facility on April 13 in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, during City Council’s regular meeting which starts at 7:30 p.m.

This overview will include information on the City’s legal requirements, a timeline of actions to date, details on sites that city staff has evaluated, and a discussion on Council’s direction going forward.

To learn more about this and other meetings and watch the meeting live online, you can visit their website.

