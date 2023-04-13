City staff holding meeting on requirements for new Staunton J&DR facility

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Staff will be giving an overview of the process to meet the legal requirements for the construction of a new City of Staunton Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court Facility on April 13 in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, during City Council’s regular meeting which starts at 7:30 p.m.

This overview will include information on the City’s legal requirements, a timeline of actions to date, details on sites that city staff has evaluated, and a discussion on Council’s direction going forward.

To learn more about this and other meetings and watch the meeting live online, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.