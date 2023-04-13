Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn

Draw Your Weather
This information comes from a release sent out by the HPD.
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrested in 2021 was found guilty this week of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a release sent out by the HPD.

According to the HPD, Rodney Williams, 52, of Harrisonburg, was found guilty by a jury on 50 counts of possessing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and 24 counts of distributing child pornography 2nd or subsequent offense following a two-day trial that ended April 12.

Detectives assigned to HPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit (ICAC) executed a search warrant on Williams’ residence where they seized items allegedly relating to the investigation. The HPD says a detective from HPD forensically examined a cell phone belonging to Williams and located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. The detective was also able to see that Williams shared images and videos with others.

Williams was initially arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, where he faced 20 counts of possessing child pornography. The investigation continued, leading to additional charges being filed at a later date.

Sentencing is set for July 7, 2023, in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Williams was remanded to the custody of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office pending a sentencing hearing

