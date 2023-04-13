Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg Minnick School Art Show on April 20

Some of the art work in the show.
Some of the art work in the show.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Minnick schools are private day treatment schools that serve local public school districts. There are eight in the state of Virginia including one in Harrisonburg.

These schools provide services for special needs students from 5-22 years old. The Harrisonburg location is putting on its first art show.

“This is a way for us to showcase our students. Everyone has their own niche and this is a way for them to express themselves and a good way for us to partner with our community and really to showcase their hard work and creativity,” Jennifer Hitt, principal of the Harrisonburg Minnick School explained.

The Minnick School in Harrisonburg serves schools in surrounding counties in the Shenandoah Valley. This is the first art show across all the schools.

“When any student feels like they are being appreciated recognized and noticed it helps with their self-esteem, who they are and gives them confidence in their abilities,” Mark Miear explained. Miear is the assistant director for the Minnick Schools.

The show is on April 20 from 2-5 p.m. at 1661 Virginia Ave.

There will be food from Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli and the chance to talk with students about their work. The show is free and some students will present their pieces at the start of the event. You can RSVP by emailing philanthropy@encircleall.org.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Water Street closed between Liberty and High streets for potential bridge work.
Water Street in Harrisonburg closed for possible maintenance
The county will now attempt to force MPSC to sell the Massanutten water and sewer system in...
Rockingham County Supervisors vote to file condemnation against Massanutten Public Service Corporation
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn
Air3 goes crazy in Wildwood Park in Bridgewater
Air3 goes crazy in Wildwood Park in Bridgewater