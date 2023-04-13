Harrisonburg Minnick School Art Show on April 20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Minnick schools are private day treatment schools that serve local public school districts. There are eight in the state of Virginia including one in Harrisonburg.

These schools provide services for special needs students from 5-22 years old. The Harrisonburg location is putting on its first art show.

“This is a way for us to showcase our students. Everyone has their own niche and this is a way for them to express themselves and a good way for us to partner with our community and really to showcase their hard work and creativity,” Jennifer Hitt, principal of the Harrisonburg Minnick School explained.

The Minnick School in Harrisonburg serves schools in surrounding counties in the Shenandoah Valley. This is the first art show across all the schools.

“When any student feels like they are being appreciated recognized and noticed it helps with their self-esteem, who they are and gives them confidence in their abilities,” Mark Miear explained. Miear is the assistant director for the Minnick Schools.

The show is on April 20 from 2-5 p.m. at 1661 Virginia Ave.

There will be food from Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli and the chance to talk with students about their work. The show is free and some students will present their pieces at the start of the event. You can RSVP by emailing philanthropy@encircleall.org.

