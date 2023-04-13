Draw Your Weather
Horse reportedly shot in Page County, Sheriff’s Office investigating

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Page County, multiple horses reportedly got loose and one was allegedly shot to death.

Witnesses said they were trying to move the horses back to their property when shots were fired.

”We had it under control so I was like let me do what I was doing. You know at that point they were tame ... not really tame but they were used to us, they were coming up to us. Not once did I ever see them jump in the pens, not once did I see them snap,” Desiree, an eye witness said.

She states the situation quickly escalated. She said shots were fired around animals and multiple people.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage told WHSV Wednesday evening this incident is still under investigation and they are working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney on this case.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with WHSV both on air and online for updates.

