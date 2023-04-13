Draw Your Weather
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of being very wealthy without knowing it yet.

March 4, a single ticket matched all six numbers to win a Powerball jackpot estimated at $162.6 million, according to Virginia Lottery. The ticket was bought at Gill Brothers, at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin.

No winner has come forward and the prize remains unclaimed, according to lottery officials. Whomever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date (March 4) to claim the prize.

It’s the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game, according to lottery officials, and the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia. The winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 with a Powerball number of 16.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery. That retailer bonus is not contingent on the jackpot prize being claimed.

