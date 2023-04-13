JMU baseball powers past Radford 9-3, improves to 20-12 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball rolled past Radford 9-3 on Wednesday evening as the Dukes picked up a non-conference win at Veterans Memorial Park.

Freshman pitcher Kevin Scully tossed three innings, striking out one and giving up three runs. Sophomore Coleman Calabrese led the Dukes at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, and three RBI’s.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. as the Dukes face Southern Miss on the road. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

