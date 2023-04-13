Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU baseball powers past Radford 9-3, improves to 20-12 overall

JMU baseball powers past Radford 9-3, improves to 20-12 overall
JMU baseball powers past Radford 9-3, improves to 20-12 overall(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU baseball powers past Radford 9-3, improves to 20-12 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball rolled past Radford 9-3 on Wednesday evening as the Dukes picked up a non-conference win at Veterans Memorial Park.

Freshman pitcher Kevin Scully tossed three innings, striking out one and giving up three runs. Sophomore Coleman Calabrese led the Dukes at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, and three RBI’s.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. as the Dukes face Southern Miss on the road. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley

Latest News

Baseball
April 11 HS baseball scores
Southern Baseball
HS Baseball scores for April 11
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ future up in the air
Four-way quarterback battle unfolds within JMU football
Cignetti shares update on JMU quarterback battle