Man reported missing from Waynesboro, ACSO asking for help
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Waynesboro.
According to a press release, the ACSO says they are looking for Stephen Campbell Lowe, who was reportedly last seen at his home in Waynesboro on April 12. The ACSO says his whereabouts are unknown, and he could be driving a silver 2013 Honda Pilot with Virginia registration: UYT-3257.
The ACSO has offered the following description:
- Stephen Campbell Lowe
- W/M
- 62 Years old
- 6′02″
- 215 lbs.
- Brown hair
- Blue Eyes
If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
