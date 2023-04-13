Natural ways to repel insects without using chemicals or Pesticides

Draw Your Weather
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The weather is warming up and the insects are coming out. There is a trick if you want to keep certain insects away without using chemicals or pesticides.

Sara Ruckman, a nursery specialist at the Waynesboro Landscape and Garden Center said that there are certain plants that can naturally repel certain insects without harming them.

”So basil, mint, rosemary anything like that doesn’t have a big flower that is going to draw them to them but is also going to have a strong scent that is going to keep them away,” said Ruckman.

Euckman said that Lemongrass, Citronella, and Marigolds are good for repelling mosquitos.

Ruckman said that the plants won’t repel insects from a large area but if you leave the plants in places where you walk and sit, then the insects will fly to other parts of your yard.

