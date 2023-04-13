Draw Your Weather
New lane coming to I-81 near Staunton, VDOT says

POV Car driving on I81
POV Car driving on I81
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT Staunton just announced a project to add a new lane on Interstate 81 near Staunton.

The project aims to increase safety and ease congestion, according to VDOT. The $101 million design-build contract to Kokosing Construction Company Inc. of Westerville, Ohio, for the widening of Interstate 81 between exits 221 and 225 in Augusta County near Staunton.

“These improvements will certainly make I-81 safer and less congested through the Staunton area,” said I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington. “We are excited about this partnership with the Kokosing team, which has already helped deliver some major transportation projects across the Commonwealth.”

VDOT says during most phases of construction, the design-build contractor will maintain two I-81 northbound and southbound travel lanes. Nighttime and overnight lane closures are possible during some portions of the work including bridge construction and concrete barrier installation. Drivers should expect 24/7 shoulder closures and be alert for heavy equipment moving in and out of the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

The additional I-81 travel lanes will be constructed to the inside, along the median, allowing VDOT to utilize existing right of way.

You can learn more about the project, and see the full project details here.

