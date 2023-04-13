New ordinance would limit size of solar facilities in Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Board of Supervisors will vote on a new solar ordinance in the coming weeks. It would add to the county’s existing ordinance that was approved back in 2020.

If approved the new ordinance would limit any large-scale solar facilities in the county to a size of 50 acres with a one-mile buffer surrounding them unless a developer secures special permission from the Board of Supervisors.

The county’s planning commission appointed a nine-member citizen committee to help craft the ordinance.

“We drafted a significant update to this to build in a lot of protections for the things identified by this committee and by citizens to ensure that we protect that rural character of Shenandoah County,” said Shenandoah County Director of Community Development Lemuel Hancock.

The Solar Ordinance Review Committee (SORC) met 14 times in 2022 during which it delved into the details of the county’s existing ordinance and visited the two existing large-scale solar facilities. The primary goal of the newly drafted ordinance is to preserve farmland and natural resources in the county.

“They’ve identified these unique properties of locations in the county to better site where these facilities can go to make sure they’re not having drastic impacts on our historical, cultural, and scenic resources, our water resources, our wildlife, our forests,” said Shenandoah County Planner Tyler Hinkle.

The county essentially defines a large-scale solar facility as any solar facility that does not fall under the more specific classification of small-scale solar.

“Small-scale is anything that is two acres that is ground-mounted or anything that is over two acres if it’s just for powering your property,” said Hinkle. “If it’s going over roofs or parking lots that would be considered small-scale, if it’s mobile so you’re able to move the panels that would also be considered small-scale, if it’s built into the construction materials of the building it’s considered small scale, or if it uses what’s called Biophotovoltaic facilities then that is also considered small-scale.”

If approved the new ordinance would go into effect immediately.

“We don’t have any pending applications right now, there’s one tabled application from several years ago but there are no applications right now that would be impacted. Anything moving forward would be subject to this new regulation,” said Hancock.

Tyler Hinkle said that the ordinance will make things go much more smoothly when future solar projects come to Shenandoah County.

“When someone comes to the community you never know what the concerns are going to be and I think that SORC has helped identify to the public what the concerns are for Shenandoah County. So it’s very clear when these projects come to the county what they should be looking out for and making sure they’re addressing the community’s concerns first before they apply,” he said.

County Supervisors will vote on the ordinance on April 25. The county’s planning commission unanimously recommended its approval.

