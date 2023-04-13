No. 4 JMU lacrosse prepares for Senior Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping its season opener to defending NCAA Champion North Carolina, James Madison lacrosse won 13 games in a row.

The Dukes are 13-1 overall this spring, including a 4-0 stint in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. JMU is coming off an 18-1 romp over AAC opponent Vanderbilt, a game that saw four Dukes pick up hat tricks while JMU allowed the fewest goals in two years.

Up next, the Dukes are set to face Cincinnati on Sunday. For the JMU senior class, this week is an emotional one as the Dukes prepare for their final regular season battle at Sentara Park.

“I’m starting to realize how much lacrosse means to me,” said senior defender Elise Fiannaca. “It’s an outlet for me to let go and escape the reality of the world and just play lacrosse with my friends.”

The senior class learned from the 2018 squad that captured the Dukes’ first-ever NCAA National Championship. According to JMU head coach Shelley Klaes, the senior Dukes have been vital in setting the tone and communicating high expectations for the 2023 spring campaign.

“The senior class came in with a mission,” said Klaes. “They saw the program win a national title and they believe they can help us get there again.”

The Dukes return to the field on Sunday at 12 p.m. for an AAC battle against Cincinnati. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

