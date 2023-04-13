Organizations team up to clean up Middle River and the surrounding area

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Friends of the Middle River, Can’d Aid, and Ball Corporation collaborated on putting together a Middle River cleanup, picking up trash on the river and the surrounding area.

Carla Fisher, with the Ball Corporation said that they cleaned up around Route 11, north of Verona.

John Bauman, Chairman of the board with Friends of the Middle River said that their organization does multiple cleanups a year to keep waterways clean and safe.

”We also do a big cleanup of Middle River in the summer in August and that involves several weeks of people getting out in the river in canoes picking up tires and trash trying to make the river a safer and healthier place,” said Bauman.

Bauman said it’s important to keep the river safe.

“The Middle River goes for about 73 miles and it is almost all well it is almost all in Augusta County,” said Bauman.

“Littering its happening all around, people are people throwing trash out of their windows they end up in the rivers, the rivers carry them out to the ocean and we end up with a lot of trash in our water ways,” Said Melanie Pearl with Can’d Aid.

Pearl said that if they find any aluminum they will be sure to recycle it, because aluminum is 100% recyclable.

