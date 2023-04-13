Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Organizations team up to clean up Middle River and the surrounding area

Friends of the Middle River, Can’d Aid, and Ball Corporation collaborate to clean up the Middle River.
Preparing to start the river cleanup.
Preparing to start the river cleanup.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Friends of the Middle River, Can’d Aid, and Ball Corporation collaborated on putting together a Middle River cleanup, picking up trash on the river and the surrounding area.

Carla Fisher, with the Ball Corporation said that they cleaned up around Route 11, north of Verona.

John Bauman, Chairman of the board with Friends of the Middle River said that their organization does multiple cleanups a year to keep waterways clean and safe.

”We also do a big cleanup of Middle River in the summer in August and that involves several weeks of people getting out in the river in canoes picking up tires and trash trying to make the river a safer and healthier place,” said Bauman.

Bauman said it’s important to keep the river safe.

“The Middle River goes for about 73 miles and it is almost all well it is almost all in Augusta County,” said Bauman.

“Littering its happening all around, people are people throwing trash out of their windows they end up in the rivers, the rivers carry them out to the ocean and we end up with a lot of trash in our water ways,” Said Melanie Pearl with Can’d Aid.

Pearl said that if they find any aluminum they will be sure to recycle it, because aluminum is 100% recyclable.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Rockingham County, VSP says
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Jessica Duff for alleged sex crimes with a minor.
Raphine woman charged with alleged sexual assault involving a minor, police say
Waynesboro Police Department
Multiple people taken to hospital after Waynesboro crash, WPD says
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County residents give input on budget and tax rates
You can live stream the meeting and offer your input.
City staff holding meeting on requirements for new Staunton J&DR facility
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunny week and two systems on the way
Just three years old, Diablo stays busy helping out the Broadway Police Department and...
Broadway Police Officer and K9 recognized for narcotics case of the year in VA