Rockingham County Supervisors vote to file condemnation against Massanutten Public Service Corporation

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to file for condemnation against the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.

The county will now attempt to force MPSC to sell the Massanutten water and sewer system in court after MPSC rejected the county’s offer to purchase the system.

“The board reluctantly got to this point It’s been over a period of years, 20 years of customers up in that area expressing concerns primarily over the rate increases about the rates going up significantly higher than rates they see in other communities,” said Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King.

Massanutten residents have been asking the county to take over the privately owned utility system for years and when that did not change after public meetings held by MPSC in March supervisors elected to move forward with condemnation.

“Compared to the county’s rates or the city of Harrisonburg’s rates customers there pay about 4 times more per month for a typical bill so that was a concern. What we’ve heard more recently is concerns over service, occasional water quality issues, customer service complaints feeling like they’re not being addressed,” said King.

MPSC said it was disappointed in the board’s decision and claims that the high water rates Massanutten customers pay are due to the scale of the water system.

“We’ve got relatively very few customers that have to carry the entire burden of the cost of operating the system as opposed to whether it’s a county system or other systems that we operate in other states where you have a larger number of customers to spread those costs across,” said MPSC President Dana Hill.

Hill said that because of this he doesn’t believe rates would change much if the county took over.

“The operational costs are what they are it doesn’t matter who operates the system there’s a certain expense in operating the system. Number two the capital investments our company has made an average of over a million dollars a year in investments with several million more planned,” he said.

As for the service issues Hill acknowledged that MPSC has not always done the best job of communicating with its Massanutten customers, something he said it is improving upon.

“Having a more transparent and communicative relationship with the POA and the customers on the mountain, I’ll acknowledge that I think that’s where we’ve fallen short in the past,” he said. “We’ve left the impression that we aren’t doing things that we are doing, we just have not communicated those things.”

As the county prepares to take MPSC to court it is confident that it will be granted control of the water system but the big question is what the court determines a fair compensation price for the acquisition will be and how it will affect rates for Massanutten customers.

“Really the question is the purchase price. What’s the value and what does that mean in the form of rates? So we feel confident that it can happen we just want to make sure the impact on the customers there in the form of rates is manageable,” said King.

King said that overall Massanutten water customers would be in a better situation with the county operating the system.

“With the county taking over that service we feel extremely confident that the growth in those rates over the next 20-30 years will be more predictable, consistent, and frankly lower than what has happened with this currently privately owned relationship,” he said. “Long-term, well past my career the rates would be extremely stabilized, once that debt service is covered for the acquisition those rates could be much lower.”

MPSC said the legal battle ahead will not have an impact on its service to Massanutten customers.

“This legal process is not going to adversely affect our service, we’re still here to serve them and deliver that quality service that we have delivered,” said Hill.

Stephen King said that the next step is for the county’s attorney to officially file for condemnation in circuit court. He said the legal process will likely take 12 to 18 months. He said for Massanutten residents its important to be patient during the process.

“We’d like them to be patient and they have been extremely patient, let us work through this process and hopefully it can happen on a shorter time frame than we expect,” said King.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.