Shenandoah County continues to increase school security

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - In the past few years school security has been a big talking point around the country and in the Valley especially after a lockdown incident at Shenandoah Elementary School a few weeks ago.

Shenandoah County has taken a number of steps to improve school safety in recent years. The school division and sheriff’s office there say they are always looking at new ways to keep students safe.

The county has been able to fund 10 school resource officer positions in recent years, one for each school, and Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said that is just one piece of the county’s overall efforts to improve school safety.

“The focus is keeping schools safe for the children, for the staff that are there, for those people that are there visiting or working and just making sure that communication is open and making sure that there is constant improvement,” said Sheriff Carter.

The sheriff’s office and school division have prioritized implementing greater controlled access to schools to make it more difficult for intruders to enter.

“I gave a presentation to our school system, our school board, several months ago and talked to them about the controlled access and part of that would be some type of the initiative to screen people as they’re coming in. So we do have those conversations,” said Carter.

The school division has already taken steps to screen people as they enter school buildings. Shenandoah County Superintendent Melody Sheppard said that it has been using metal detector wands in all of its schools.

She said that the division is also in the process of designing secure front entrances at its three elementary schools that include metal detection equipment. Sheriff Carter said that he is a fan of the use of metal detectors in schools when applicable.

“Anything you can do that improves the safety of the kids in the schools is a good thing. Any initiative that you’re taking and as long as you’re trying to make constant improvements I think all of that is a good thing with regard to keeping our schools safe,” he said.

Carter said that the county will continue looking at any areas to improve school safety.

“In Shenandoah County, we just looked at trying to keep making improvements whether it’s on policy, whether it’s on training, whether it’s on operations, whether it’s on funding and staffing or physical improvements. That’s what Shenandoah County has done,” he said.

The school division and sheriff’s office conduct a yearly assessment of school security to look for ways to improve. The sheriff’s office also looks to learn from incidents like the recent lockdown situation at Shenandoah Elementary.

“Whether it’s that incident or what’s happened recently in other parts of the country, looking at the training, the actual real-life data and images that come out versus the training that we’re getting,” said Carter.

Carter added that his office is looking into the Life Spot App which is meant to improve response times in the event of an active shooter situation in schools. Page County began using the app at the beginning of this year and it played a role in the fast and effective law enforcement response at Shenandoah Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.