Sunny week and two systems on the way

*A reminder it is still spring wildfire season. We have virtually no rain for the week, the entire area in in a minor drought and it’s dry. Wednesday will be the only breezy day but you can still have a breeze from time to time especially across higher ridges. Use extreme caution because of how dry the area is*

With the dry soil that also means there’s the potential for a dust devil. These are typically weak, short lived whirlwinds.

THURSDAY: Sunny throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Upper 80s for Petersburg and Moorefield. A warm and clear evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and mild as temperatures rise into the 60s. Then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s south of Rt. 33. This is where clouds will be for most of the day.

Warmer, highs upper 70s to low 80s north of Harrisonburg and Rt. 33. This is where sun lingers the longest. A Gulf Coast low will weaken as it moves in and we’re fighting off dry air into the afternoon. If anything, a few sprinkles especially south of Rt. 33.

Then an isolated shower in the evening. Staying cloudy but mild. Spotty to scattered showers overnight. The rain will not be completely widespread. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers mainly on and off for the morning and at least into the early, possibly mid, afternoon. Rain especially before 3pm. There will be breaks in the rain at times. Partial clearing by mid to late afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry into Saturday evening. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. More sunshine early and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds into the afternoon and turning breezy. Our next cold front arrives likely late day. A line or broken line of showers and a possible storm later in the day. Likely not until after 4/5pm so most of the day will be dry. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying cool for the day. Temperatures will not be rising much. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with some more sun later in the day. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s. This is our next frost potential.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

