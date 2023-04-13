Water Street in Harrisonburg closed for possible maintenance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Water Street in Harrisonburg is closed to through traffic between Liberty and High streets because of potential maintenance activities on the wooden trestle bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad line.

Harrisonburg Public Works noticed possible needed work, and out of an abundance of caution informed Norfolk Southern so they could assess if repairs were needed. Please direct all questions regarding bridge maintenance efforts to Norfolk Southern.

Harrisonburg Public Works will place message boards to communicate the closure, and the street will still be open to pedestrian traffic only. Pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling around the work zone.

This section of Water Street will be closed until maintenance work is complete.

Updates on project progress will be posted to the Harrisonburg Public Works Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.