When UFO’s ‘invaded’ the Valley: Special report airing this April

Jacob Fife announces a new special report that will air later in April.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Between December 1964 and May 1965 there were over 35 reported UFO sightings in the Valley. One of these sightings was a reported landing of a large UFO near Fishersville that caught the attention of Project Blue Book, a military program that investigated UFO sightings to determine whether or not they were a threat, and whether they were real or not.

After sightings began to add up, people began to worry about their own safety, and some even took matters into their own hands. As police tried to calm people down, local preachers began claiming the sightings were a sign that the apocalypse was happening soon, and was going to take place in the Valley.

Things got out of control very quickly.

In this special report, WHSV’s Jacob Fife will explore the sightings, public reaction, and the Blue Book investigation to see what really happened during those six months in the Valley.

The projected air date is April 19, and will air on the WHSV website, and Facebook page.

If you have any comments or questions about the story, you can leave a comment here.

