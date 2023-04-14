CTB Awards $101 million design-build project for Staunton area widening on Interstate 81

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded $101 million design-build contract to Kokosing Construction Company Inc., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Ken Slack, communications specialist, VDOT Staunton District, said they expect construction to start this fall and will take close to four years to finish.

“The Staunton area widening is one of several large scale widening projects that we identified in our 2018 study of the entire corridor we have similar projects going on in the Roanoke-Salem area, soon to come in the Harrisonburg area, as well as Winchester and Strasburg,” said Slack.

This project will widen interstate 81 between exits 221 and 225 in Augusta County near Staunton. There will be one additional lane added going southbound and one additional lane added going northbound,. There will also be deck replacements and widening for five bridges in the project limits, according to VDOT.

“Certainly folks who drive up and down 81 are going to feel some impacts of that for the most part we are going to be talking about shoulder closures on both sides of the road. It is going to get a little narrow through that part of the interstate but there will be some times especially when we do some of the serious bridge work where there will be some overnight lane closures during certain phases of the project,” said Slack.

“This is a busy part of interstate 81 this is where interstate 64 comes in so you have a lot of congestion from those two interstates coming together,” said Slack.

Slack said that this widening project should help with traffic and congestion.

