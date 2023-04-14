Harrisonburg Police, Animal Control Officer shares day-to-day duties

Draw Your Weather
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have seen Harrisonburg Police and Animal Control Officer Geoff Bechtel on social media. Caring for animals started when Officer Bechtel was just a kid back in Los Angeles.

“The local animal control knew me by name,” he said. “I have always loved animals, worked with animals and trained dogs almost my entire life.”

Officer Bechtel has been with the Harrisonburg Police Department for 12 years and when the department needed a duel sworn officer for the Animal Control Unit, he answered the call.

“We do deal with a lot of very weird things, weird calls. Animals are a lot like people and you never know what you are going to get from day-to-day, person-to-person, animal-to-animal,” Officer Bechtel said.

From lost dogs, rescued chickens, roaming cows, animal calls are some the highest calls for the police department.

“Overall it is just being able to be a voice for the voiceless. Animals can’t speak for themselves so being able to be that for them is very important to me and almost every other animal control officer I know,” Officer Bechtel explained.

He says the selfies with the animals gives the community a peek at what they see everyday.

“Why not show our job and what we do and the things we experience upfront and show this is what we do rather than be reactive and show our community that we are a part of the community.”

