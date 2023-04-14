Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Light year for local canola crop

It hasn’t been the best year for local farmers growing canola (pictured). While it’s not the...
It hasn’t been the best year for local farmers growing canola (pictured). While it’s not the most common crop in the area some farmers like Glenn Rodes grow it to make their own Biodiesel fuel.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It hasn’t been the best year for local farmers growing canola.

While it’s not the most common crop in the area some farmers like Glenn Rodes grow it to make their own Biodiesel fuel.

“This crop is called an oil seed crop, the seeds have a high oil content so we harvest the seeds and then crush them to extract the oil. Then that oil is processed through a fairly simple process into biodiesel that is merely a direct replacement for petroleum diesel,” said Rodes a Rockingham County Farmer. “We’re able to do that whole process here on the farm, we have an oil seed press that crushes the seed and then small reactors that we can use to process the oil into biodiesel.”

Canola is typically grown in northern climates, particularly in Canada, but Rodes has been growing it for the last decade and said it has a number of benefits in addition to being a beautiful plant.

The biodiesel fuel from the plant is used to power older equipment on the farm like irrigation pumps and skid steers. Rodes said that his crop was planted in the fall and that the dry spring is likely what led to the light crop.

“We supplement our fuel usage with bio-diesel so we don’t make all of our fuel and we’ll also have soybeans later in the year that we can crush for oil. So it will have some effect but this crop will probably be turned into mulch for the existing corn crop this year so it won’t be a total loss,” he said.

When the crop is able to be harvested and the oil extracted, Rodes said it can be a big cost saver for farmers.

“Producing our own fuel does have some significant cost savings, particularly in today’s market where fuel is 3, 4, 5 dollars a gallon. We can grow and produce a gallon of bio-diesel for about a dollar a gallon with the chemical costs and energy costs. So it does have significant savings compared to petroleum diesel at this point but that varies over time.”

Rodes said the oil extraction process is environmentally friendly and in some ways is a form of solar energy.

“We can actually take this canola crop and turn sunshine into biodiesel so I like to call it passive solar where you’re actually using the sun’s energy to make a product to replace petroleum diesel at least at some scale so that’s kind of a fun thing,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn
Stephen Campbell Lowe was reported missing from Waynesboro on April 12.
Man reported missing from Waynesboro found safe, per ACSO
POV Car driving on I81
New lane coming to I-81 near Staunton, VDOT says
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Latest News

Augusta County Courthouse
A Staunton petition is circulating opposing the Hardy Parking Lot becoming the new J &D Relations Court location
State epidemiologist gives insight to how Virginia will operate after public emergency is lifted
Interstate 81
CTB Awards $101 million design-build project for Staunton area widening on Interstate 81
Some property management companies describe the months leading up to July as a brief calm...
Little to no change predicted for rent prices this summer