Light year for local canola crop

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It hasn’t been the best year for local farmers growing canola.

While it’s not the most common crop in the area some farmers like Glenn Rodes grow it to make their own Biodiesel fuel.

“This crop is called an oil seed crop, the seeds have a high oil content so we harvest the seeds and then crush them to extract the oil. Then that oil is processed through a fairly simple process into biodiesel that is merely a direct replacement for petroleum diesel,” said Rodes a Rockingham County Farmer. “We’re able to do that whole process here on the farm, we have an oil seed press that crushes the seed and then small reactors that we can use to process the oil into biodiesel.”

Canola is typically grown in northern climates, particularly in Canada, but Rodes has been growing it for the last decade and said it has a number of benefits in addition to being a beautiful plant.

The biodiesel fuel from the plant is used to power older equipment on the farm like irrigation pumps and skid steers. Rodes said that his crop was planted in the fall and that the dry spring is likely what led to the light crop.

“We supplement our fuel usage with bio-diesel so we don’t make all of our fuel and we’ll also have soybeans later in the year that we can crush for oil. So it will have some effect but this crop will probably be turned into mulch for the existing corn crop this year so it won’t be a total loss,” he said.

When the crop is able to be harvested and the oil extracted, Rodes said it can be a big cost saver for farmers.

“Producing our own fuel does have some significant cost savings, particularly in today’s market where fuel is 3, 4, 5 dollars a gallon. We can grow and produce a gallon of bio-diesel for about a dollar a gallon with the chemical costs and energy costs. So it does have significant savings compared to petroleum diesel at this point but that varies over time.”

Rodes said the oil extraction process is environmentally friendly and in some ways is a form of solar energy.

“We can actually take this canola crop and turn sunshine into biodiesel so I like to call it passive solar where you’re actually using the sun’s energy to make a product to replace petroleum diesel at least at some scale so that’s kind of a fun thing,” he said.

