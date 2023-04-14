Draw Your Weather
Little to no change predicted for rent prices this summer

Some property management companies describe the months leading up to July as a brief calm...
Some property management companies describe the months leading up to July as a brief calm before the storm with everything in the rental process.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The action happening with housing options and demand for rental properties is still what we’ve seen with housing for years now. Property managers say the rent cannot, realistically, go down with circumstances so tight.

The housing shortage has an influx of applications for every property that becomes available. Rocktown Realty has been doing real estate for more than a decade and has seen the trend of rent increasing amplify in the last two years.

Realtor Bernard Hamann says this direction is inevitable for the future.

“People simply have to understand that there is no other option for property owners with the taxes have increased quite dramatically in the properties of the values go off, and the only way to recoup that is to increase rents,” Hamann said.

Rocktown Realty knows it is difficult for current tenants because they are seeing rent increases on their leases. They keep an eye out on what’s happening in real estate but want to give prospects the reality of what they expect in the search here.

Some property management companies describe the months leading up to July as a brief calm before the storm with everything in the rental process. If people are planning to rent or move, potential tenants are advised to check on vacancies now for future months.

