Questions raised about Shenandoah County Animal Shelter’s occupancy numbers

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Shenandoah County, including a County Supervisor, have expressed concerns about the small number of animals that are being housed in the county’s animal shelter.

Currently, the shelter has just 10 dogs and six cats. The shelter is much smaller than those in neighboring counties with a capacity for just 32 dogs and 27 cats, it also has to leave a handful of dog cages open for any dogs that may be brought in by animal control.

“The shelter has got 4 or 5 employees and there are times when there are less than a handful of animals there. Something is wrong, I don’t know what it is but we’re paying people to take care of animals that are not there,” said Shenandoah County District Three Supervisor Brad Pollack.

Pollack and some others around the county have raised concerns about the shelter’s low numbers. The shelter said that it takes in animals as they are brought there but that animals are often adopted out quickly and numbers vary greatly from month to month which can make things a bit misleading.

“If you look back in January which is usually one of our slower months we had 49 animals that came through and then we still had 19 animals in our building which was a total of 68 animals for January. That’s a lot of animals for us for that time of year,” said Shenandoah County Animal Shelter Assistant Manager Katrina Keywood.

However, there is something of a disconnect as non-profits and volunteer groups that aim to help animals in the county say they’re being overwhelmed with the number of cats they’re trying to help.

“Right now we have 52 cats of various ages all the way from neonates up to seniors and special needs into foster care. It just seems like there needs to be more resources in our county directed toward the cats,” said Melissa Miller, President of the Shenandoah County Humane Society.

The Humane Society places animals in foster homes and offers free spay and neuter programs. It is a 501c3 volunteer group that does not have a physical location, Miller said that it has been stretched thin with the number of cats in need and could always use more volunteers.

“Right now it seems to always fall on our group and like I said we’re a group of volunteers. Funding is always a needed resource, we spend well over six figures a year just on our vet bills for the cats and that doesn’t include our spay and neuter program,” she said.

The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter is an open-intake shelter so it cannot refuse animals but it says it hasn’t gotten many drop-offs as of late. Another part of its low numbers is that it is often able to get animals adopted without them staying there.

“It has been slower, people do contact us that want to re-home their animals without having to bring them to the shelter. So we do have a wish list where people come in and are looking for certain types of animals and we’re able to re-home them through that without them ever having to come to the shelter,” said Keywood.

The shelter said it does have room for more cats and dogs at this time. In March it saw 21 dogs and 16 cats in the shelter, it posts monthly reports here that show the total number of cats and dogs that came into the shelter over the course of that month.

“I think that things are going to pick up I believe with kitten season around the corner. We have good working relationships with rescues in Virginia and out of the state of Virginia that work closely with us so when things do amp up we are able to find homes and placement for every animal that comes in,” said Keywood.

Melissa Miller and the humane society do partner with the shelter. She said that no matter what the issue is the county needs better collaboration across the board to help animals in need.

“There needs to be some type of program developed where everybody is working together to solve this problem. Animal control helping because I know they don’t have the resources and by law, they don’t have to pick up cats but them starting to have more resources to help with this,” she said. “The shelter having a little bit more capacity or maybe a volunteer coordinator or coordinator for a foster program to be able to get the cats into the shelter, into foster care, and then out of the shelter.”

She said that the volunteer groups having more support from the county would be a big help.

“To me, it needs to be everybody working together and figuring out a community-wide solution and looking at what other communities have done. Because this has been successful in other communities as well with all of the groups working together,” said Miller.

