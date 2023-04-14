Rain on the way for the weekend

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon from south to north. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s south of Rt. 33. This is where clouds will be for most of the day.

Warmer, highs upper 70s to low 80s north of Harrisonburg and Rt. 33. This is where sun lingers the longest. A Gulf Coast low will weaken as it moves in and we’re fighting off dry air into the afternoon. If anything, a few sprinkles or a stray shower or two especially south of Rt. 33.

Then an isolated shower in the evening. Staying cloudy but mild. Spotty to scattered showers overnight. The rain will not be completely widespread. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Fairly mild.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers mainly on and off for the morning and at least into the early to mid afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm. There can be heavy rain and small hail in any storm. There will be breaks in the rain at times. We should start to dry out between 4-6pm at the latest. Temperatures fluctuate with any rain so highs into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Dry into Saturday evening and still rather mild, partial clearing. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may even feel slightly humid. Dry for the day. Increasing clouds into the afternoon and turning breezy. Our next cold front arrives into the evening. Rain won’t even start to approach the area until after 6-7pm and likely even later than that. We’ll have a line or broken line of showers and an isolated storm into the evening. Then drying out overnight. Still mild behind the front, eventually cooling overnight. Still breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying cool for the day. Temperatures will not be rising much. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 and staying mainly cloudy, breezy. So feeling much cooler. Mostly cloudy at night. Cool. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and mostly cloudy, chilly. Mostly cloudy for the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few spots in the Valley around 60. Feeling cool with a breeze. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost is possible depending on where the wind lets up.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and sunny. Sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

