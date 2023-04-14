Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

The Sinking of the Titanic, 111 years later

The Titanic struck an iceberg and sank 111 years.
The Titanic struck an iceberg and sank 111 years.(WBTV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On April 14, 1912, the R.M.S. Titanic struck an iceberg and sank on its way to New York City.

The ship took less than three hours to sink, and took the lives of over 1,500 people with it. Since its sinking, the ship has caught the eyes and imaginations of countless generations. The sinking changed ocean travel forever, and the effects of the reforms enacted in the aftermath are still seen and felt today.

The ship was the pride and joy of the White Star line, and was the largest passenger ship of the time. Investors from all over had major stakes in the ship, including American JP Morgan. Its construction was well documented, and newspapers hyped the ship up as an accomplishment in technology, construction, and luxury.

People also claimed the ship was “unsinkable.”

After the wreck was discovered in 1985, numerous trips have been made to salvage as much of the ship as possible before it disappears for good. Most of the ship is where it was when it hit the ocean floor on that fateful night in 1912.

Many memorials to the ship and its victims have been erected around the world, and the ship has been recognized for its national and international significance. The ship has also been designated as a grave site because many bodies still lay on the ocean floor.

The Titanic has inspired authors, filmmakers, historians, and many other people all over the world since its sinking. Researchers are working hard to explore as much of the wreck as possible, and learn as much as possible, before the ship and its victims are gone for good.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn
Stephen Campbell Lowe was reported missing from Waynesboro on April 12.
Man reported missing from Waynesboro found safe, per ACSO
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said this incident is still under investigation
Horse reportedly shot in Page County, Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

A vehicle crashed into the Shenandoah Bicycle Company building on Friday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Shenandoah Bicycle Company building
Officer Geoff Bechtel with a raccoon.
Harrisonburg Police, Animal Control Officer shares day-to-day duties
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way for the weekend
A vehicle crashed into the Shenandoah Bicycle Company building on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Shenandoah Bicycle Company building