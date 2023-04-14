A Staunton petition is circulating opposing the Hardy Parking Lot becoming the new J &D Relations Court location

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A petition in Staunton is circulating from small businesses and non-profit organizations opposing the Hardy Parking lot becoming the new location for the new Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Benjamin Roe, President and CEO of Heifetz International Music Institute, said ”The Hardy Lot is at the corner of New street and Beverley street and it is a surface parking lot that is located for many people is sort of the front door to Staunton if they come to visit Mary Baldwin as a prospective students, if they come to the Shakespeare center, if they come to our downtown business district that’s one of the first places they will see and they will stop”.

“Even on a typical day here in April, far from being the height of tourist season, the parking lot is full. And losing those sixty spaces would be a huge blow to the downtown businesses,” said Roe.

Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works with the City of Staunton, said ”We operate a joint juvenile relations court with Augusta County in the Augusta County District Court building that Augusta County owns. But they obviously will be moving their new facility at some point which will leave us without a court”.

Johnston said that the city had to provide the Commonwealth with a viable development plan by the end of March.

Johnston added that the availability of the lot and that it was owned by the city made it a viable site and that the city is continuing to look at other sites as well.

Roe said that the petition has already been a success and that historically the City of Staunton government, small businesses, and cultural organizations have worked well together.

