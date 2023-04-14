Texas Inn raises money for former employee’s family

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn in downtown Harrisonburg is accepting donations to help raise money for the children of a former employee who passed away in early April.

Employees of the Texas Inn say Katie Seekford was a kind, caring person who never met a stranger. The restaurant is raising money that will go towards helping Katie’s four young children and they say that any donation helps.

“Katie was a good server, she was the life of the party, she had a smile, was laughing all the time. She was a great team member,” said Renae Moneypenny, a cook for the Texas Inn.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Texas Inn in Harrisonburg where you can find donation jars on their counters.

