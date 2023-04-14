PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes into Shenandoah Bicycle Company building

Draw Your Weather
Crews responded to reports of a vehicle rolling into a Harrisonburg business on Friday.
Crews responded to reports of a vehicle rolling into a Harrisonburg business on Friday.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into the Shenandoah Bicycle Company on Friday morning, damaging parts of the building and some of the bikes on display.

City of Harrisonburg Communications Director Michael Parks confirmed the crash, said the driver got out of the car without putting it into park, which caused it to roll down the hill into the building.

“There is no damage estimate at this time, but in addition to the structure damage, a number of bicycles on display at the front of the store were damaged.” Parks said. “There was a significant amount of damage to merchandise inside the store.”

The building was closed when the crash happened, and there was no one inside.

Parks also said there were no injuries that they are aware of, and only one vehicle was involved.

WHSV is working to get more information about the crash, and we will share those updates once we have them.

