VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a crash in Page County that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a release from the VSP, the crash happened on April 12, at 3:46 p.m. along Collins Avenue just south of Fairlane Drive in Page County.

The VSP says a 2003 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Collins Avenue. when it allegedly crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. The driver of the Mercury, a 74-year-old-woman from Luray, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, the VSP says.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Helen Desimone, 55, of Luray, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation, and the VSP says a medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.

