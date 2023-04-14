Water line break in Downtown Harrisonburg
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - City officials reported a water line break in Downtown Harrisonburg.
North Main Street in downtown closed Friday morning between Court Square and Elizabeth Street. Water service in this area is impacted and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated both on air and online.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.