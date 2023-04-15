Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg Turks looking to add host families to lineup of community engagement this season

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in more than 30 years, the Harrisonburg Turks are looking for host families to house its players over the summer.

With a new president this season, Gerald Harman said he is trying to get more community involvement with the team.

“I want to bring it back, so we can be more community-related,” Harman said.

A host family would bring a player into their home and provide a place for them to sleep and meals throughout their stay.

”You know, it’s like bringing a gentleman in, and they’re coming from all over the country, and you make him a part of your family, and you treat him like your son. And hopefully they treat you as their parents,” he said.

Harman said being a host family also comes with its perks outside of bringing a player into your family.

“You get into every Valley League Baseball game for free,” Harman said. “We have other benefits for the host families as well that well do for them at the games.”

Harman said he hopes bringing back host families allows players to be more involved within the community.

“We’ve got a great community. We’ve got good people around here and bring these young men in and just be a family for them and everything and do nice things for them,” Harman said.

Players are set to arrive around Memorial Day and will be here until mid-Aug.

To become a host family, or to learn more you can email Gerald Harman at hbturksbaseball@gmail.com or reach him by phone at 540-290-2929.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn
A vehicle crashed into the Shenandoah Bicycle Company building on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Shenandoah Bicycle Company building
POV Car driving on I81
New lane coming to I-81 near Staunton, VDOT says
Stephen Campbell Lowe was reported missing from Waynesboro on April 12.
Man reported missing from Waynesboro found safe, per ACSO

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way for the weekend
Texas Inn raises money for former employee’s family
Texas Inn raises money for former employee’s family
A Staunton petition is circulating opposing the Hardy Parking Lot becoming the new J &D Relations
A Staunton petition is circulating opposing the Hardy Parking Lot becoming the new J &D Relations
CTB Awards $101 million design-build project for Staunton area widening on Interstate 81
CTB Awards $101 million design-build project for Staunton area widening on Interstate 81