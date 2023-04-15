Harrisonburg Turks looking to add host families to lineup of community engagement this season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in more than 30 years, the Harrisonburg Turks are looking for host families to house its players over the summer.

With a new president this season, Gerald Harman said he is trying to get more community involvement with the team.

“I want to bring it back, so we can be more community-related,” Harman said.

A host family would bring a player into their home and provide a place for them to sleep and meals throughout their stay.

”You know, it’s like bringing a gentleman in, and they’re coming from all over the country, and you make him a part of your family, and you treat him like your son. And hopefully they treat you as their parents,” he said.

Harman said being a host family also comes with its perks outside of bringing a player into your family.

“You get into every Valley League Baseball game for free,” Harman said. “We have other benefits for the host families as well that well do for them at the games.”

Harman said he hopes bringing back host families allows players to be more involved within the community.

“We’ve got a great community. We’ve got good people around here and bring these young men in and just be a family for them and everything and do nice things for them,” Harman said.

Players are set to arrive around Memorial Day and will be here until mid-Aug.

To become a host family, or to learn more you can email Gerald Harman at hbturksbaseball@gmail.com or reach him by phone at 540-290-2929.

