Harrisonburg’s Blacks Run Cleanup celebrates 25 years with more newcomers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People of all ages showed up for the cause as Harrisonburg’s annual Blacks Run Cleanup Day reaches a milestone of 25 years. Teams scattered across the Friendly city to get rid of debris and litter, and to help natural resources.

Alyssa and Alan Hawley had their first experience during this year’s cleanup day, motivated by the opportunity to better the environment.

“You want it to welcoming, you want it to feel like a place you’re proud of. Keeping it clean and doing work like this, you’re able to achieve that goal,” Environment Supporter Alyssa Hawley said.

The purpose of the event is to improve water quality and reduce storm runoff. Some volunteers pitched in not only to keep the surroundings well-maintained for themselves but for everything it impacts.

“The animals and the biodiversity that could exist, if conditions were ideal, and we didn’t have trash and we didn’t have the pollution, just seeing the uniqueness of this area specifically is really cool to me and I think it’s great to see,” Alan Hawley said.

20 trees were also planted by volunteers as part of a stream buffer and tributary to Heritage Oaks Golf Course. This Arbor Day event supports the City’s annual designation as a Tree City USA.

Another way the public may participate in Harrisonburg stormwater efforts is to have a rain barrel at home.

The City partners annually with the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District to offer a Rain Barrel Workshop on April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Recycling Center, 2055 Beery Road; where participants will learn about the benefits of having a rain barrel and construct one to take home with them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.