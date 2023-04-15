Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer

Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart in Michigan.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By WLUC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Michigan police say a man has been arrested for damaging property inside a Walmart.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to an area Walmart regarding property damage on Friday.

WLUC reports that a video circulating on social media showed a man smashing jewelry cases with a hammer while Walmart staff was directing customers toward the exits.

Barricades were also reportedly set up outside of the store in the parking lot.

Officers said they encountered the suspect in question and took him into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Walmart location shared on social media that the store closed Friday evening due to “unfortunate circumstances” with plans of reopening Saturday morning.

No further information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to...
Large bird migration expected in Virginia Thursday evening
Local man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography
Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child porn
A vehicle crashed into the Shenandoah Bicycle Company building on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Shenandoah Bicycle Company building
POV Car driving on I81
New lane coming to I-81 near Staunton, VDOT says
Stephen Campbell Lowe was reported missing from Waynesboro on April 12.
Man reported missing from Waynesboro found safe, per ACSO

Latest News

Harrisonburg Turks looking to add host families to lineup of community engagement this season
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rain on the way for the weekend
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess