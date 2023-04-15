UVA Dine makes adjustments to better accommodate students observing Ramadan

Draw Your Weather
A program at the University of Virginia is making some changes to help accommodate students participating in Ramadan.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program at the University of Virginia is making some changes to help accommodate students participating in Ramadan.

UVA Dine is updating its menu and hours of service even more so students who are fasting can get what they need on time.

“I think on just a basic level, it’s something that the students need,” Muslim Student Association President Muaaz Luqman said. “I think it’s a responsibility of the university, especially one as large and as privileged in so many natures such as the University of Virginia.”

Food orders can be placed up to 96 hours in advance, allowing students to pick up multiple meals at once that are ready for them when they’re done fasting.

“We’ve put in a lot of work to try and come up with a system that is repeatable each and every year,” Luqman said.

He says that while there is always room to improve, UVA has made an effort to do just that.

“Each year, we can take feedback and we can talk to people and try and figure out ways to improve,” Luqman said.

The menu was also updated based on student feedback from a survey in February.

“We had 248 students express interest in participating this year, and that’s an increase to prior years,” Bethanie Glover with UVA said. “It’s good to know that we’re still getting that interest.”

Luqman says he appreciates the work UVA Dine does to improve the program: “I’m incredibly grateful for all the time and effort that UVA Dine has put in. Whether it’s the administrative staff that I’ve worked with, to the workers who are actually packaging these meals.”

These new changes will continue through the end of Ramadan, and UVA Dine plans to update the program even further next year.

