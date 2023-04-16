Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Belle Isle State Park Celebrates 30th anniversary

Rapp Run 5k at Belle Isle State Park
Rapp Run 5k at Belle Isle State Park(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Va. (WWBT) - After 30 years of being a part of Virginia’s state park system, Belle Isle State Park will host a celebration on April 22 in honor of the park’s rich history and Earth Day.

Once home to a 19th-century plantation, Lancaster County’s Belle Isle State Park holds over 800 acres of land and provides access to the Rappahannock River. The park also welcomes more than 47,000 visitors annually to enjoy its nine miles of trails, seven miles of shorelines, visitor center and diverse wildlife habitats.

On Saturday, April 22, residents and visitors are encouraged to join a celebration in honor of the park’s 30th anniversary and Earth Day.

Festivities will include the RappRiver Run5k Trail Run/Walk, an Earth Day Eagle Hike, a History Hay Ride and a Dark Sky program titled Stellar Astronomy hosted by retired NASA engineer and scientist Brad Perry.

Eagles at Belle Isle State Park
Eagles at Belle Isle State Park(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.)

“The opportunity to celebrate a milestone like the park’s 30th anniversary with our community, Friends group, and park goers is exciting, and to do so with volunteer-led events like the Rapp River Run 5K and Stellar Astronomy is even better,” said Park Manager Katie Shepard.

Shepard also noted that the initial land purchase for the park was made possible by funds from the 1992 Parks & Recreational Facilities Bond Referendum.

“from the very beginning, Belle Isle has been supported by Virginians and is an excellent example of what preserving our public lands can do.” - Park Manager Katie Shepard

Click here for more information about Belle Isle State Park or upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex
Brielle Alexis Maree Silver is now found after being located in Georgia.
Amber Alert Canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers
Some volunteers pitch in not only to keep the surroundings well-maintained for themselves but...
Harrisonburg’s Blacks Run Cleanup celebrates 25 years with more newcomers

Latest News

Parentheses Books taking shape in downtown Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg independent bookstore taking shape
Apartment fire in Bedford County
One injured in apartment fire in Bedford
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler start to the week
The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers