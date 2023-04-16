Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi say an officer made a surprising discovery in a Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:38 p.m. Friday in Picayune, Mississippi. Police say during the traffic stop, the passenger hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag, WLOX reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm

possession of a controlled substance

tampering with physical evidence

possession of weapon by felon

possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.