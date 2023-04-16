More rain on the way

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. Increasing clouds throughout the day, partly cloudy by the afternoon. Windy and very warm for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds gusting 20-30 mph. Our next system will begin to impact the area very late in the day with scattered showers and storms after 4 pm in West Virginia, 5/6 pm in the Valley. We may see an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds the main threat. Showers and storms increase in coverage after sunset.

Cloudy with scattered showers and storms to start the evening and temperatures falling into the 70s. With the exception of any storms, the breeze subsides by sunset. Scattered showers and storms throughout the evening, wrapping up by around midnight. An isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds the threat. Decreasing clouds overnight as it turns chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and turning windy for the afternoon. Winds gusting 25-35 mph. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy and remaining mild to start the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Breeze subsides by sunset. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and turning chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Some clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Windy throughout the day with winds gusting 30-40 mph. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear and mild to start the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Keeping the clear skies around all night and turning chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Adding a few clouds for the afternoon but remaining mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures starting in the 70s. Some clouds overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and turning breezy. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy to start the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and very warm for the afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures in the 50s. Remaining cloudy throughout the day with showers on/off. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

