Rally returns to promote peace with redirected tax money

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Taxes for Peace believes the budget for the U.S. military is too high, so they are continuing the cycle to take the ideal dollar amount that comes from paying taxes to support nonprofits in the area.

Organizers say they want to put money towards things they feel will better the local community, and are motivated by their ethics.

“We can’t let that go and a lot of the movements in the world have started big moving to start with very small groups. We never know where it’s going to lead but we will do our part does have integrity,” Organizer Tim Godshall said.

The Shenandoah Valley Taxes for Peace organization says they donated to causes like homelessness and advocates who are uplifting black history or philanthropy around the world.

This event was a call for a federal budget that prioritizes peace through non-violence and meeting human needs. $2,700 went to organizations working for peace through non-violence and to meet human needs.

