UVA student-athlete creates app to replace paper wristbands
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA student-athlete is working on a way to completely replace paper wristbands.
David Roselle created Doorline, a ticketing app that he hopes replaces the type of wristband you often get at concerts.
Doorlist gives users a personalized QR code that can be scanned. Roselle says the app also works offline.
“We set out to replace paper wristbands for a lot of reasons. Distribution was difficult, they’re expensive - the costs do add up - and then there was the environmental angle,” he said.
Roselle says his app has already replaced roughly 250,000 paper wristbands.
