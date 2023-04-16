UVA student-athlete creates app to replace paper wristbands

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA student-athlete is working on a way to completely replace paper wristbands.

David Roselle created Doorline, a ticketing app that he hopes replaces the type of wristband you often get at concerts.

Doorlist gives users a personalized QR code that can be scanned. Roselle says the app also works offline.

“We set out to replace paper wristbands for a lot of reasons. Distribution was difficult, they’re expensive - the costs do add up - and then there was the environmental angle,” he said.

Roselle says his app has already replaced roughly 250,000 paper wristbands.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.