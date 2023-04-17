Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Cat’s Cradle offers ways to help cats amid adoption increase

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Spring is a popular time to adopt cats, especially kittens.

Kristin Rhodenizer with Cat’s Cradle said that this time of year, shelters see more kittens and moms in the shelters.

Rhodenizer said that the Cat’s Cradle has seen an increase in cat adoptions from college students.

”Since the recent pandemic happened, a lot of people want to feel connected to their animals. College students are also away from their home animals and it provides an awesome opportunity to have an animal in the area,” said Rhodenizer.

Rhodenizer said that there are others ways to help the cats.

“We offer a foster program so those who aren’t able to adopt or have kitties at home waiting for them. In the meantime, they can foster and help other animals,” said Rhodenizer.

Rhodenizer said that people can go and give a donation to play with the cats in the room.

" We run it as a mini cat café in our building so for a 20-dollar donation groups of about two are able to go into our rooms and hang out with our cats. We do self-serving coffee and snacks. All of that money goes to support our community spay-neuter assistance program,” said Rhodenizer.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex
The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia

Latest News

They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert
Lake water ripples
Important water safety tips
District Three Supervisor Brad Pollack said that the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spends...
Shenandoah County Supervisor seeks sheriff’s budget decrease
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach for homicide alert
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach for homicide alert