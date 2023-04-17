Cat’s Cradle offers ways to help cats amid adoption increase

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Spring is a popular time to adopt cats, especially kittens.

Kristin Rhodenizer with Cat’s Cradle said that this time of year, shelters see more kittens and moms in the shelters.

Rhodenizer said that the Cat’s Cradle has seen an increase in cat adoptions from college students.

”Since the recent pandemic happened, a lot of people want to feel connected to their animals. College students are also away from their home animals and it provides an awesome opportunity to have an animal in the area,” said Rhodenizer.

Rhodenizer said that there are others ways to help the cats.

“We offer a foster program so those who aren’t able to adopt or have kitties at home waiting for them. In the meantime, they can foster and help other animals,” said Rhodenizer.

Rhodenizer said that people can go and give a donation to play with the cats in the room.

" We run it as a mini cat café in our building so for a 20-dollar donation groups of about two are able to go into our rooms and hang out with our cats. We do self-serving coffee and snacks. All of that money goes to support our community spay-neuter assistance program,” said Rhodenizer.

