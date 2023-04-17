Cooling down behind the rain

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a line of showers and storms exiting early in the overnight. Storms will contain brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and occasional lightning. Turning partly to mostly cloudy late in the overnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning windy for the afternoon. Winds gusting 20-30 mph, gusting up to 35 mph on higher ridges and mountains. A much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasantly cool to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Turning partly cloudy for most during the evening and into the overnight. Scattered rain and snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains in the evening and overnight. Staying breezy for the overnight, especially across higher ridges and mountains.

TUESDAY: Some clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Windy throughout the day with winds gusting 25-40mph, gusting up to 50 mph across higher ridges and mountains. Relative humidity will also be very low, meaning an enhanced risk for wildfires during the day. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and mild to start the evening with temperatures in the 60s. Breezy early the evening, winds lightening up throughout the evening. Clear and chilly for the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. There may be some patchy frost that develops across typical cool spots in the Valley, such as lower elevations and areas at the base of terrain. The wind should stay elevated enough in West Virginia to avoid a frost.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon and turning partly cloudy. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear and warm for the evening with temperatures starting in the 70s. Some clouds overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and turning breezy. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy to start the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy, very warm, and breezy for the afternoon. A few showers arriving late in the day. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping the clouds throughout the day with on and off scattered showers. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

