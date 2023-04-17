Former Harrisonburg High School Athletics bus driver looking to connect with his passengers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A former bus driver for Harrisonburg High School Athletics is hoping to reconnect with some of his old passengers and share stories about the trips taken in the Blue Bird bus.

Tyre Yancey grew up working on a farm in east Rockingham, but when it was time to hang up his hat, he started looking for a new job and new opportunities.

In 1972, he stepped into a brand new Blue Bird school bus and hit the road with the Blue Streaks.

He drove thousands of miles and made plenty of memories.

“I remember Joe Showker kicking a field goal in the last few seconds to win a game down there [in Spotsylvania],” Yancey recalled. “Also basketball was a winning program, and Coach Bergey, whenever he’d get on the bus, and we’d get ready to go, he always said ‘OK slick, let’s go.’ And I have never been able to figure out why he called me slick.”

By day, Yancey worked a full-time job at a local department store, but by night, he hauled the Blue Streaks all across the Commonwealth to compete.

“The first idea was that I was to get a full-time job [at the school] in maintenance when I was not driving,” Yancey said. “The next step was to try to find a parent of an athlete that would give me a job and let me off to drive. The first arrangement was with Schewel Furniture Company... Then I went to what was then Leggett’s, now Belk.”

And when it was time to drive, Yancey wasn’t behind the wheel of just any school bus. Harrisonburg High School purchased the bus from the Blue Bird Bus Company in Georgia.

“This was a different bus. This is the flat fronted bus where you sit up front, and you were sitting right over top of the engine, and it was a big deal. It was a thrill to drive,” Yancey explained.

And now at 87 years old and after surviving an emergency triple bypass surgery in 2021, Yancey said he’s taking time to reflect on his life.

“I thought about the ten years that I drove and all the kids that I met, and coaches, and the events, where we’ve been,” Yancey said.

Despite the long hours of working all day and driving at night, Yancey said he has really fond memories of working with the school. He said there were a lot of good times, like when the boys team won the state championship in basketball.

“That was during the Ralph Samson era... When we arrived back in Harrisonburg from Charlottesville, Harrisonburg Police met us when we got off the interstate and escorted us back to the school. That was quite an event,” Yancey said.

Yancey even laughs now as he remembers some of the more challenging moments of being a bus driver.

“We were coming back from a trip down in the southern part of the state. When we got back to Raphine, near White’s Truck Stop, and the gear shift come off in my hand. And we were just riding along with no gear shift. Luckily we were close enough to White’s Truck Stop that they towed us in,” Yancey said.

Yancey said he also remembers saving the day one weekend after a van carrying track and field athletes broke down.

“I got a call from them that the van had broken down near Staunton, and they needed me to pick them up. I had to go into Harrisonburg, gas it up, go down there and pick them up. We finally got to Radford. We were a little late, but we did get to participate in the track meet,” Yancey said.

Yancey is hoping to hear the stories that others remember from their time spent on his bus.

“It would be very rewarding, very fulfilling, heartwarming that anybody would remember that, especially if they were on the trips when we had both good times and bad times,” Yancey said.

Yancey has plenty more stories to tell. If you have any memories of riding the Blue Bird bus between 1972 and 1982 with Yancey at the wheel, you can email him at rfdfolkart@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.