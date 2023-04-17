Harrisonburg independent bookstore taking shape

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 2022, Harrisonburg resident Amanda Friss had the idea to open an independent bookstore, Parentheses Books downtown, and over the last several months the business has begun to take shape.

Friss set an initial fundraising goal of $50,000 to secure the space, which will be located inside Liberty Street Mercantile. The building is being transformed into a new indoor market that will feature other small businesses.

“We ended up raising almost $56,000 and those funds were the bulk of what we needed to open the store. Without that I’m not sure it would have been possible,” Friss said.

Friss says despite some delays in construction, Parentheses Books is tentatively set to open sometime this summer.

“Right now it has floors that still need to be finished, it has walls, it has paint, the windows still need to be put in, but it’s getting there,” Friss said.

Community support whether financial or otherwise has been key throughout the process.

“One of the fun things about the Kickstarter campaign was as it was happening I got to speak with a lot of people and hear how excited they are that this store and finally an independent store here in Harrisonburg,” Friss said.

Friss says as the store has begun to take shape, it is making her even more eager to officially open its doors.

“I am most looking forward to the space being finished and filling it with books and finally being able to share it with everybody because I’ve been working on it for so long now and I am just so excited,” Friss said.

Updates on construction can be found in Parentheses’ newsletter here.

