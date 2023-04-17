Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Important water safety tips

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is important to be safe when going out on a river or a lake.

Douglas Gooden, Battalion Chief with Rockingham Fire and Rescue says that the busiest season for water rescues is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Some people are not aware that the river conditions can change daily, even hourly depending on rainfall total and how dry it has been. there can be more or less debris in the river,” said Gooden.

Gooden said to protect your feet while in the water.

“Always recommend in natural waterways to have protective coverings on your feet and not to be swimming or walking barefoot just because of the debris and stuff in the river and being aware of the hazards underneath the water like rocks,” said Gooden.

Gooden said that it is important to know how to swim and to wear a life jacket.

“You can look at the statistics with drowning and a lot of it could have been prevented were wearing a personal floatation device.”

Gooden said that you should let someone know where you are.

“If you are going to be on rivers just let somebody know where you are going and what time you expect to be done. Have your cell phone in a waterproof bag so there is something you can call for help and wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. you can get quickly dehydrated on the river.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been...
North Carolina man, Harrisonburg teen killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex
The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky
Three Notch'd Brewmaster Dave Warwick said he understands everyone's palate is different, but...
Three Notch’d Brewing Company issues voluntary recall on multiple beers
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia

Latest News

They describe the communication as late and vague, given the urgency of danger.
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach to homicide alert
Cat's Cradle
Cat’s Cradle offers ways to help cats amid adoption increase
District Three Supervisor Brad Pollack said that the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spends...
Shenandoah County Supervisor seeks sheriff’s budget decrease
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach for homicide alert
Students disappointed in JMU’s approach for homicide alert