Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks this week up in the sky

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Saturday night
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks and the Moon goes dancing with some planets this week up in the sky!

THE MOON MEETS MERCURY

After sunset Friday evening, the very slim and young Moon will get close to Mercury in the west-northwestern sky. Mercury will be a fist’s width to the lower right of the Moon. You’ll likely need binoculars or a telescope to view Mercury. If you do use binoculars, you should be able to see the two together in the same field of view. There will be a limited time to view the duo, Mercury sets just after 9 pm. Venus will also be in view way to the upper left of the duo.

Ideal viewing time for this is 8-9 pm in the west-northwestern sky
THE MOON POSES WITH VENUS AND THE PLEIADES

After sunset Saturday evening in the west-northwestern sky, the Moon will be located between Venus and the beautiful Pleiades Star Cluster which should create a great photo opportunity. You’ll have until around 10 pm to view all three before they start setting.

Saturday evening look to the west-northwest to catch the Moon, Venus, and The Pleiades star...
LYRIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

On Saturday night, the Lyrids meteor shower will peak in intensity. At around 9 pm, the meteor shower will reach its peak producing about 15-20 meteors per hour with occasional fireballs. You should be able to view the meteor shower throughout the night into early Sunday morning. The good news is that moonlight will not be a factor in viewing this, so the sky will be nice and dark. In order to best see this meteor shower, view them at a location not close to city light or any light pollution. The meteor shower will be in the eastern sky.

Saturday night, the Lyrids meteor shower will peak at around 9 pm
MOON SPENDS ANOTHER NIGHT WITH VENUS

On Sunday evening after sunset, the Moon will pose with Venus yet again in the west-northwestern sky. The Moon at that point will be a palm’s width above the bright planet. You’ll want to catch the two before they set at around 11:30 pm.

Catch these two Sunday evening in the west-northwestern sky before 11:30 pm
GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 17 minutes of daylight. By April 24th, we will have 13 hours and 33 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 27 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:37 am to 6:27 am while sunsets will move from 7:53 pm to 8:00 pm. Monday April 24th will be the first time the Sun sets at 8 pm or later since August 21st, 2022!

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Apr 176:37 am7:53 pm13 hrs, 16 mins
Apr 186:35 am7:54 pm13 hrs, 19 mins
Apr 196:34 am7:55 pm13 hrs, 21 mins
Apr 206:32 am7:56 pm13 hrs, 24 mins
Apr 216:31 am7:57 pm13 hrs, 26 min
Apr 226:30 am7:58 pm13 hrs, 28 mins
Apr 236:28 am7:59 pm13 hrs, 31 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Apr 21, 5:31 am5 min21°10° above S10° above E
Sun Apr 23, 5:31 am6 min67°18° above SW10° above NE
Early Sunday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) will be viewable just after 5:30 am
NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonApril 20th, 12:12 am
First Quarter MoonApril 27th, 5:19 pm
Full MoonMay 5th, 1:34 pm
Third Quarter MoonMay 12th, 10:28 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets by 11:30 pm in the northwest

Mars: In the southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just before 2 am

Jupiter: Essentially not visible, rises with the Sun, sets just before sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky before 4:30 am in the eastern sky

